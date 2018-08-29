AUSTIN, Texas — It starts with a web search: "Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz polls."

Taking a closer look, the numbers say the Senate race in Texas is pretty close.

Most polls show Cruz with the lead, but only somewhere between narrow 1 to 10 point lead.

"This race is uncharacteristically close for a general election race in Texas," said Jim Henson, who works for the Texas Politics Project. "If there's any concern about that base not turning out and on the other hand O'Rourke increasing turnout by the Democratic base. Then the Republican candidate has a real incentive to go on television and get out there and remind Republicans that they need to show up on election day."

Henson says both candidates could see a benefit to state wide debates with the polls close.

Debates between the two candidates have been in the works for quite awhile. O'Rourke asked for six and Cruz agreed to five. But, there are only 70 days left the first debate was canceled.

Whenever the two finally face off, Henson isn't sure it will make a difference.

"Unless something dramatic happens or something is really wrong for one of the candidates," said Henson. "Usually debates don't make a big difference."

That's because the only real numbers that matter come from voters on Nov. 6.

© 2018 KVUE-TV