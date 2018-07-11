AUSTIN — The Circuit of The Americas is bringing Winter Wonderland back to Austin with a new addition to light up your holiday season.

COTA kicked off Winter Wonderland for the first time in November of 2017, and now it's returning to spread the Christmas cheer.

COTA announced the return of the event on Facebook Tuesday. COTA said Winter Wonderland will be back with an addition of the Chinese Lantern Festival to light up your holiday season.

The Chinese Lantern Festival will allow guests to "experience the wonders of illumination and travel through an extraordinary cultural experience," COTA said.

In addition to the lantern festival, this Christmas event will also feature an outdoor ice skating rink, a tunnel of lights, singing trees, Santa's Workshop and a petting zoo.

The 2nd annual Winter Wonderland will be opened to the public on Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving.

If you'd like to learn more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.

