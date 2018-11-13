Let's face it: Texans are hot and cold when it comes to the weather.

But there are some real things to like and dislike about the early November freeze.

Several people told KVUE the cold weather is a sign of no more mosquitos or bugs outside.

"Those are great, we get a little dry and a little cold. Get rid of them all, but mainly the fire ants," Dirk Vandegraf, an Austinite since 1984, said.

For hunters, the Hudson Meat Market said it's the perfect weather for hunting, and it's also great for business because hunters bring in more meat.

"If you're below 60, you have more of a chance to field dress, more time, you can take your time skinning," Marlow Anker, Operations Manager at Hudson Meat Market, said.

Another perk is that people are just happy the brutal Texas heat is over.

One negative impact cold weather could have on homes is that pipes could freeze.

"The most important thing is everyone realizes what they need to do to protect their home, make sure your faucets are dripped, insulate, cover your nose bits, you'll be fine and get through it," Mike Yazalina, a plumber with ABC Home and Commercial Services, said.

"Cedar fever" also makes the list. Allergists believe it may strike early this season because of the freeze.

"Typically, we see cedar hit mid-December, and then it goes throughout January and February. With the early onset freeze and cold, we might see that hit a little bit sooner," Kyle Bartschmid, with Texan Allergy, said.

Last but not least, the dreaded first frost of the year can do some serious damage to your plants. So, remember to cover them up once temps are below 32 degrees.

