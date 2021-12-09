Dozens of families forced from apartment complex due to winter storm damage able to move back in

It's been several months since the families were told to move out due to extensive damage.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several months after families were told they needed to move out due to damage sustained in the February winter storm, they are finally able to move back in.

According to the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation of Travis County, Dec. 5 marked the beginning of the move-in process for the families.

KVUE previously reported that more than 85 families were told to move out of the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment complex. Originally, they were told that they needed to vacate on July 2. Travis County then ordered the group to come up with a plan to ensure that the renters were not evicted.

The Strategic Housing Finance Corporation manages affordable housing properties for Travis County, like Rosemont. It's responsible for hiring Capstone Management, the property management team at Rosemont.

The families were relocated to temporary housing and their personal items were stored while work on the complex was completed.

According to the release shared with the media on Dec. 9, when the repairs were finished, inspections found that there was "lingering moisture concealed within several units." That's since been remedied, the group said.

Relocation specialists are working with the residents in getting them back into their apartments.

“We are thrilled to announce the initiation of a much-anticipated return for the residents of Rosemont at Oak Valley. It has been a long and arduous process, but with the collective efforts of residents, contracted professionals, and Travis County Commissioners Court, we are now able to safely return residents to their homes," said Patrick B. Howard, executive vice president of Strategic Housing Finance Corporation, in a statement.