The winning quick pick ticket was sold at Master Food Mart on FM 1097 in Montgomery County, and the cash value option was nearly $12M before taxes.

WILLIS, Texas — Someone who bought a Texas Lottery ticket in Willis is a multi-millionaire and they might not even know it yet.

Their quick pick ticket matched all six numbers in the Lotto Texas® drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 17, for the $19 million jackpot! With the cash value option, it's worth $11,992,501.82 before taxes.

The winner has not come forward yet as of Monday afternoon. They have 178 days left to claim their prize.

“We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

The winning ticket was sold at Master Food Mart at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road in Willis. The six numbers drawn were 5-9-18-22-35-48.

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 59,677 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,002 Saturday. For $1 more on the $1 tickets, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Monday, Sept. 19 ­­will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.