x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

$225K jackpot lotto ticket sold in Austin

Another $1 million prize was claimed in Austin just last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Yet another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Austin, Texas, helping a few lucky Austinites cash in just in time for the holidays.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning jackpot ticket for Monday's Two Step drawing was sold here in Austin.

However, the Texas Lottery didn't reveal many details further than that.

Tuesday's news comes just a week after another heftier prize was claimed here in town.

On Nov. 16, Texas Lottery reported that a $1 million Mega Millions prize was claimed after being purchased at the Lamar Grocery, located at 2238 S. Lamar Blvd. in Austin. 

That lucky winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Samsung expected to select Taylor for new chip plant on Tuesday, report says

Texas is not prepared to handle extreme winter weather again, ERCOT report shows

After losing dog, Pflugerville woman now dealing with scammers

In Other News

Zilker Holiday Tree open to visitors starting Saturday