Concerns for welfare of woman who asked Wimberley clerk to call 911

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has concerns for a woman’s welfare and is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

The woman, approximately 30 years old, entered the Valero convenience store at 9435 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

She passed a note to the clerk asking her to call 911 for help before leaving in a white vehicle in an unknown direction, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was described as “box-looking,” but there is no further description.

The woman is described as approximately 5 feet tall, thin, with strawberry blond or faded pink dyed hair and tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, white shorts and a white hat.

Deputies said she may reside somewhere in the area as the store clerk recognized her as an occasional customer.

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Chase Fuller at chase.fuller@co.hays.tx.us or call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466.

