Man arrested after police pursuit in Wimberley

A deputy discharged one round from his pistol during the incident, which is under investigation.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A man has been arrested after a police pursuit in Wimberley in which a deputy fired his pistol on Tuesday evening.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on Ranch Road 12, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver fled from the deputy and a pursuit was initiated that took place on parts of FM 3237, FM 150 and Ranch Road 12. The suspect’s vehicle was immobilized, and the pursuit ended in the 18000 block of Ranch Road 12, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the vehicle was stopped, a deputy discharged one round from his pistol. The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries as a result and the case is under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Charles Lawrence Howard III, 35, was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

No other information is available at this time.