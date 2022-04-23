Wimberley earns 'Music Friendly Community' designation

Wimberley now joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the designation.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Wimberley is the latest city in the Lone Star State to be designated as a music-friendly community.

The City earned the designation by the Texas Music Office (TMO) by establishing an official music office or liaison, partnering with music-related nonprofits and taking several other steps.

"In the Wimberley Valley, the beauty of nature nurtures amazing musical talent," Wimberly Mayor Gina Fulkerson said in a release. "You find it woven through the lyrics and melodies created by our talented singers and songwriters. We are so grateful to have this talent and creativity and the community that supports it recognized with this Music Friendly Community designation."

The City is celebrating the designation with live music hosted by the City, the Wimberley Valley Arts & Culture Alliance and the TMO. The concert is set for Friday, April 29 at Blue Hole Regional Park. It starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the community.

The TMO will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Fulkerson at the free concert.

