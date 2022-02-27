Wimberley man arrested, charged with mother's murder

The Hays County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Sara Kuenzli was found dead at a home on Saturday, Feb. 26.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A Wimberley man has been arrested and charged over his mother’s murder.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Brookmeadow Drive in Woodcreek on Saturday morning, Feb. 26, after an abandoned 911 call and subsequent welfare concern.

Deputies arriving on the scene located a dead woman inside the residence, identified as 60-year-old Sara Kuenzli. Deputies also located her son, 29-year-old Jeremiah Kuenzli.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Jeremiah Kuenzli, who was taken to the Hays County Jail and charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He is currently being held awaiting his court hearing.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy, the Hays County Sherriff’s Office said.

Authorities are not releasing any other details at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. David Marshall at 512-393-7896 or email david.marshall@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-11505. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466.

