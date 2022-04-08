Wimberley man and nonprofit help flood victims in eastern Kentucky

Jay Bachman is a managing chef from Wimberley with Mercy Chefs.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A nonprofit and a man from Hays County are trying to provide some relief for people dealing with a flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Jay Bachman from Wimberley is also a managing chef with Mercy Chefs. It's a nonprofit made up of chefs around the country that respond to natural disasters and humanitarian crises. He is also the owner of the Wimberley Café.

Bachman just returned after spending a week in Whitesburg, Kentucky, bringing some of that home cooking to a community of people who really need it.

"Utter devastation, it is mountain communities that were not well off in the beginning and now they have lost everything,” said Bachman.

Bachman knows the devastation firsthand. He was there when Wimberley was hit with flooding in 2015, claiming the lives of more than a dozen people.





"Awful flood. I lost friends. It took us two years to recover from that. Take that flood that we had here in 2015 and multiple it by 20 communities," he said.

For him, this trip to Kentucky was personal. With his team of chefs, they are trying to help another community going through tough times by providing 3,000 meals a day there.

"These are proud people, these are do-it-yourselfers," said Bachman.



Bachman knows the restaurant-quality meals are really making a difference to these people.

"It provides hope in a little box. They welcomed us in with open arms like family and said, 'If there is anything I can do to help, you let me know.' We are there to help them. It’s just amazing,” he said.

He's so proud of how they are all coming together in a time of tragedy.

"I saw one road that was washed out in a culvert and, within a few days, that community had rebuilt that road with their own tractors," said Bachman.

For him and his organization, they are not going stop helping.

"How can we say no? We wouldn't, ever, and we'll be there as long as they need us," he said.