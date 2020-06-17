Wimberley Democrats call for Woodcreek mayor to resign after Black Lives Matter Facebook posts

The Democrats call the posts "racist in nature" and say they are "flat-out lies and distortions."

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Wimberley Democrats are now calling for the resignation of Woodcreek Mayor Gloria Whitehead over social media statements made about the Black Lives Matter movement reportedly posted and deleted from Facebook earlier this month.

According to our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Whitehead criticized the movement as a "socialist attempt to take over lives and a threat to the United States" in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Woodcreek is a community just north of Wimberley.

The Wimberley View reported Whitehead posted a "wake up" message on June 9 saying the movement is not about black lives and that it has done nothing but denounce America and uses guilt, shame and "the race card."

The Democrats released the following letter to The Wimberley View, which they say will run in Wednesday's paper:

"The mayor of Woodcreek, Gloria Whitehead should just resign. Your readers (and thousands of other people across the country who have seen media reports) are familiar with statements Mayor Whitehead made on FaceBook posts that were racist in nature, reflective of inherent racism, insulting to people of color and based on flat-out lies and distortions and illegitimate legends.

After posting her outrageous and alarming thoughts on Black Lives Matter, she conducted a meeting of the Woodcreek City Council at which she refused to allow a representative of Wimberley Democrats the right to speak on this matter.

Taken altogether, the mayor’s beliefs and her reactions indicate:

First, that she has no qualms about embarrassing Woodcreek and its residents, a feat unimaginable to those citizens who are proud to call the small community home. She has undermined her ability to lead.

Second, she has abdicated her right to hold power by instead embracing lies and myths about people of color and the movement called Black Lives Matter. Many in Woodcreek thus withdraw the consent they had given her to work on their behalf to better the community. She has breached the social compact with her residents that tacitly states that she will do nothing that would harm the community or hold it up to public ridicule.

Third, she can’t seem to discern the difference between the proper use of her powers and uses that are inappropriate and disturbing.

Fourth, she has a right to speak up with an opinion, but in accepting the mantle of power she also took on the responsibility of speaking accurately, eloquently and with the complete understanding that what she says and does represents Woodcreek to everyone everywhere, thanks to social media.

Fifth, she has abused her power as mayor by denying opponents the opportunity to speak their own minds to their governing body. Texas law sets minimum requirements for councils in cities like Woodcreek in the conduct of open meetings. Progressive councils who want to serve their citizens can, and many do, go far beyond what the law says and allow public comment because they know to whom they are responsible and want to hear their residents’ concerns and ideas.

Concerning the mayor’s repeated denials that she is a racist, the evidence she presented in her posts reflects that she is just that.

Should the mayor refuse to step down, we call on her fellow council members to pass a resolution asking her to do so."

According to The Wimberley View, Whitehead's original post stated:

“Wakeup America...BLM is Marxist Bull Masquerading ... It's not about Black Lives, what have they ever done but denounce AMERICA...This is not about Ds or Rs.....It's a Socialist attempt to take over our lives, using guilt and shame...the race card...well folks .I'm not a racist!! I'll not bow down to this insane show....wakeup to save America. All Lives Matter. Challenging you to declare ‘I'm Not A Racist‘!”