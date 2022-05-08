Wimberley couple shares what it was like to evacuate amid wildfire

The Kaczenski family has lived in the River Mountain Ranch area for more than a decade.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Kaczenskis have lived in the River Mountain Ranch area for 11 years but, on Wednesday night, the Hermosa fire threatened it all.

"We could have lost everything that night," said Suzie Kaczenski.

"I got to the point where I said, 'I want it all, but I'm not going to take any of it because we don't have time,'" said Doug Kaczenski.

The Kaczenskis were ready to say goodbye to 30 years of memories.

"We didn't have a lot of time but we just figured we needed important documents, we needed house titles, car titles," said Suzie Kaczenski.

They evacuated, not knowing if everything they left behind would be there when they came back.

"Very worried and scared that first night because we didn't know. We just went and stayed at the Wimberley Inn,” said Suzie Kaczenski.

But through the uncertainty, the Kaczenskis had one thing – gratitude.

"One of the guys that's the assistant chief at the fire department was here for 36 hours straight, running and coordinating activities right here at the beginning of where the fire came to. These guys did a fabulous job,” said Doug Kaczenski.