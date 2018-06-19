AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN -- When news about United States agents separating Mexican children from their parents at the Texas border under the Trump administration’s new zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration began to circulate widely last week, Willie Nelson spoke up quickly. “What’s going on at our Southern border is outrageous,” Nelson told Rolling Stone.

Now he’s taking it a step further. Addressing Trump directly on Twitter, Nelson suggested the two of them visit one of the border detention centers together:

Though the tweet was not posted from Nelson’s own account, his publicist, Elaine Schock, verified that it came from Nelson. His @WillieNelson twitter appears in the post, as well as that of @realDonaldTrump. The post was made from the account of @BioAnnie1, which appears to be the Twitter name of Annie Nelson, Willie’s wife.

The post also tagged several other prominent legislators on both sides of the aisle, including Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and House Speaker Paul Ryan, as well as media figures including Rachel Maddow and Paul Begala.

This story originally appeared in Austin 360 by the Austin American-Statesman.

