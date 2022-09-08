Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson caught on camera in golf cart at Dollywood during filming of Christmas movie

The iconic country duo were caught on camera by fans at the park on Monday, Aug. 8.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — There will be no lack of country music star power for an upcoming Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood.

Several passholders at the theme park were able to take videos and photos of Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson riding together in a golf cart on Monday, Aug. 8.

A spokesperson for Dollywood said Nelson was with Parton as part of the filming of Dolly's NBC Christmas movie.

NBC made the announcement about the movie, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, in May.

It's been a busy week in Pigeon Forge for Parton. The Tennessee native was on hand for the announcement of Big Bear Mountain, the largest attraction and family coaster coming to Dollywood in 2023.

During the announcement, Parton also shared some details about the upcoming movie. She added the film will feature several celebrity guests at the park, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon.

April Nicole Fields shared her experience to WBIR 10News seeing the two friends riding in a golf cart.

"What a wonderful day today at Dollywood. Got to see Dolly Parton & Willie Nelson. They are filming for her new Christmas Movie," Fields posted on Facebook.

According to a description of the movie provided by NBC, the film will be a "contemporary movie-musical" that shows what happens behind the scenes when making a network TV special.