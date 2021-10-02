Police investigating apparent murder-sucide at Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Cedar Park home Tuesday night.
According to the Cedar Park Police Department, the deaths happened at a home located in the 2300 block of Zoa Drive. The home is situated near Lakeline Boulevard and New Hope Drive.
Police said the death appears to be an isolated incident – a murder-suicide – and there is no threat to the public.
The deceased were identified as Donald, 79, and Liane, 75, Gardner.
The investigation is ongoing.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Williamson County takes first step in filing lawsuit against City of Austin to fight hotel for the homeless