Police investigating apparent murder-sucide at Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Cedar Park home Tuesday night.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, the deaths happened at a home located in the 2300 block of Zoa Drive. The home is situated near Lakeline Boulevard and New Hope Drive.

Police said the death appears to be an isolated incident – a murder-suicide – and there is no threat to the public.

The deceased were identified as Donald, 79, and Liane, 75, Gardner.

The investigation is ongoing.