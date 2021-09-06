Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Hudash receives Carnegie Hero Fund Commissioner Award

Deputy Hudash is one of 18 recipients to have ever received this special award after rescuing a man from a burning car.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Hudash was presented a Carnegie Hero Fund Commissioner Award by Congressman John Carter.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, this award is given to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

In April 2020, Deputy Hudash partially entered a burning van to remove a passenger and drag him to safety.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they are inspired by Deputy Hudash’s bravery and thanked him for his dedication to the community.

