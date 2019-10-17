WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Halloween is right around the corner and if you're in the mood for some thrills, you might be able to spot a few ghosts in Williamson County.

The doors at the Williamson County Jail will open on Friday for their annual Nightmare on Jail Hill event.

Those who dare to enter will get to walk through the hallways and cells that housed inmates between 1889 and 1990. One of those inmates includes Henry Lee Lucas, who was infamously known as the "Confession Killer."

Lucas was convicted of murdering his mother and several others, but he rose to fame after he confessed to about 600 other murders while in prison. However, an investigation by the Dallas Times-Herald newspaper raised many questions and doubts about his confessions, according to the Associated Press.

The Nightmare on Jaill Hill will run on Fridays and Saturdays for the next two weekends until Oct. 26. The event will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

Here's a look at ticket information:

Fast Pass: $25

Adults: $15

Children 8-12: $10

Children under the age of 8 years old are not allowed in, according to event organizers. The event is also not handicap accessible.

The proceeds of the event will go to the Brown Santa Program, which provides assistance to underprivileged children and their families in Travis County and senior residents of local retirement centers.

The jail is located at 312 Main Street in Georgetown.

