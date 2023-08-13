Williamson County talks new task force as wildfires continue to flare up across Central Texas

Emergency Management Director Michael Shoe said the task force has already been used about three times this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Central Texas has already seen its fair share of wildfires, and there's still a long way to go before the season is over.

Williamson County activated its newly formed task force in March. Since then, it has been used at least three times. The goal of the task force is to send out teams so fire crews already on scene aren't overwhelmed and departments are not lacking resources in other emergency situations within their jurisdiction.

The way it works is the county is broken into four quadrants, which are divided between Interstate Highway 35 and State Highway 29.

"Perfect example is the Cedar Park fire. We activated one task force, which is four brush trucks from our paid departments, one brush truck from our volunteer department, a tender, a big water truck," Williamson County Emergency Management Director Michael Shoe said.

He added, "We send an enormous ambulance as well as a battalion chief."

The Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park left families forced to start from scratch after an apartment building was destroyed in the flames.

Shoe said in devastating wildfires like the one in Cedar Park, the resources he listed are what will be sent out when that extra help is required.

He also mentioned that if a quadrant finds itself needing more resources, another one will be activated.

"If they need more resources, it isn't a choose or pick – it's just, 'Send me the next task force,' and they're getting another five brush trucks and so on," Shoe said.

Shoe noted Central Texas is in an above-average fire season, and while many wildfires are due to the conditions, there are ways people can help prevent them, such as not flicking cigarettes on the ground, being mindful of chains when towing a vehicle and not parking in tall grass. He said heat from the exhaust being close by could also spark a flame.

"People being vigilant is what really drives it," Shoe said.

Shoe said to stay alert and receive notifications about evacuations and other resources, people can sign up at WarnCentralTexas.org.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter