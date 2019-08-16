WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published on Aug. 16.

Williamson County commissioners have unanimously decided to sever their contract with the show "Live PD," according to the county.

The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to terminate the contract between the county and Big Fish Entertainment, the producer of the show, on Aug. 20. The show must stop recording on Williamson County property in 30 days.

The vote came amid new questions by the KVUE Defenders and others about whether the sheriff's office has a duty to collect video from “Live PD” producers so that it can be used in criminal cases.

It also follows months of scrutiny on the participation in the show by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

District Attorney Shawn Dick and a group of defense lawyers sent several emails and memos in June – soon after commissioners agreed to renew the contract – about a provision in the document that said the video is owned by Big Fish Entertainment and that it will be destroyed within 30 days.

The dispute resulted in no action at the time but intensified in recent days.

"I had always assumed that the footage was available if someone wanted to get it. I didn't realize that apparently the footage is being destroyed," Dick said in an interview last week.

RELATED:

Williamson County to stay on 'Live PD' after vote to end contract fails

WilCo residents get a chance to watch 'Live PD' with the deputies themselves

Williamson County commander reportedly urged deputies to have sex with 'Live PD' producer

Dick and defense lawyers said that the videos should be preserved because they can help bolster an investigation – or prove a suspect's innocence.

However, an attorney representing the sheriff's office said that because "Live PD" crews are not law enforcement, they have no duty or legal obligation to keep the video.

Attorney Jason Nassour said in an email in June that the footage taken by "Live PD" crews is no different than a citizen filming and that Dick is attempting to place an inappropriate regulation on sheriff's deputies to collect the video.

The president of the Williamson County Defense Lawyers Association also objected in June to Dick about the lack of preservation of the video.

"The sheriff cannot contractually sign away his duty to collect and retain evidence made during an investigation of an alleged criminal act," Hesse wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Williamson County Sheriff's Office featured on A&E's 'Live PD'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

23-year-old arrested after bringing loaded semi-automatic rifle, pistol to Pease Park

Man accused of putting camera in neighbors' bathroom also had child porn, court document says

Driver, other passengers reportedly ran away from deadly crash at LCRA building in Austin

Man admits to punching, hitting woman with rock at southwest Austin park: Affidavit

8 Austin ISD schools get failing grades under Texas accountability system

Austin ISD makes major changes to dress code