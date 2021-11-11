'It's about service. Service to our country. Service to our neighbor' | Williamson County celebrates, honors veterans

Hundreds of people attended the Williamson County's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — By 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, hundreds had already found their seats in Georgetown.

Williamson County's Annual Veterans Day ceremony drew a crowd. Most donned in red, white, and blue ... many wearing hats noting his or her veteran status.

"We see the crowd out in the audience, and it’s inspiring," said James Robinson, a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. "Makes me have faith in our nation. There is a future. We honor past veterans, but there will be future veterans."

Throughout the ceremony, veterans from all branches, who served in different war times, were recognized. Each one got a round of applause.

"It's about service. Service to our country. Service to our neighbor. And service to one another," said Command Sgt. Major Cliff Burgoyne. "So do something good today for our veterans."

Burgoyne spoke at Thursday's event, as he looked onto a crowd of veterans and their loved ones, including James McGregor and his wife, Vicky.

"It's amazing. This is our first time being here. We only moved here a year ago," said James McGregor. "So it's amazing to see all the people that turned out, both the veterans and the school, the choir, the band. It's just amazing. I've never been a part of something like that before."

McGregor served for 23 years in the Air Force. But he made it clear, it wasn't just him serving, it was his whole family.