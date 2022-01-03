Some issues reported at Williamson County voting locations, but voters still able to cast ballots

Despite some issues, voters are still able to cast their ballots at the polling places in Williamson County.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Some voting locations in Williamson County are experiencing technical issues on Primary Election Day.

According to the Williamson County public affairs manager, some polling locations are having issues with print servers while other locations are having internet issues as of Tuesday morning. Despite these issues, voters are still able to cast their ballots at the polling places in Williamson County.

The public affairs manager said print servers at some locations are experiencing connectivity issues. This means that at these locations, poll workers must manually select ballot styles instead of scanning the barcode printed at the check-in table that would allow the BMD to automatically pull up the ballot when inserted in the system. BMD voting systems are a type of voting machine that records votes on physical ballots. BMD systems do not store or tabulate ballots, they just allow recorded votes to be stored or tabulated in a different system.

The public affairs manager said staff and field techs are working to resolve the issues.

Because of this issue at some locations, the Williamson County official said staffers at some of those polls are informing voters of other nearby locations if they choose to vote somewhere else. They said staffers are not turning voters away at these locations.

Other locations are having internet issues, but the Williamson County official said voters are able to get their ballots processed.

