WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County sheriff's deputies are back on the popular A&E show "Live PD."
Sheriff Robert Chody said a new agreement means his deputies will once again be featured on the show.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office left the show last year after county commissioners ended a contract over concerns about how the video could be used in criminal cases.
KVUE reached out to Williamson County officials to see what changed since they made that decision. This story will be updated if a response is received.
