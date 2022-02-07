Williamson County shelter offers free cat, dog adoptions amid critical capacity

The free adoptions last through Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions now through Sunday in hopes of making more room at the facility.

The free adoptions apply to adult cats and medium-to-large adult dogs.

In a release Friday, the shelter said they are at critical capacity with 217 cats and more than 170 dogs. A total of 106 new animals have arrived just since Tuesday, 90 of which were lost pets.

“We are in desperate need of the community’s assistance right now," animal services director Misty Valenta said in a statement. "When we are asked if we are a no-kill shelter, the response is only with the community’s support."

The shelter is also in need of fosters for their dogs. Foster families can receive supplies from the shelter, depending on availability, and the shelter covers all medical needs that may arise for the foster dog.

While appointments are not required for adoptions, the shelter recommends them in order to lessen wait times. Potential adoptees should email the shelter to schedule an appointment.

The shelter's website offers a look at all of the dogs and cats under the free adoption special.