Williamson County shelter takes in 44 animals from cruelty case

The shelter said it is at critical capacity and straining its resources.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-eight chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose arrived at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday night after they were seized in a cruelty case.

The shelter, which was already at critical capacity housing 460 animals, is desperate for fosters and adoptions. The shelter said Tuesday night's intake is straining its resources "to the breaking point" and putting the capacity for care at "great risk."

The shelter provided some perspective for its overwhelming numbers, saying that 460 animals could fill every seat at The Oasis on Lake Travis and still have others waiting for a table.

Medium-to-large adult dogs are available to foster, and the shelter said it will handle any medical problems and share donation supplies when available.

Potential adopters can view available pets at www.wilcopets.org. The animals from the cruelty case seizure are not yet up for adoption.

The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. all week long. It is also accepting donations of items such as dog kibble, chicken feed and newspapers.

