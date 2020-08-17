Williamson County investigators have follow-up questions for Rachel Cooke tipster

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit received a tip regarding the Rachel Cooke case in mid-July.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Cold Case Unit have some follow-up questions for the person who called them with a tip regarding Rachel Cooke back in mid-July.

Investigators are asking that person to contact either the Cold Case Unit at 512-943-5204 or the FBI Office at 1-800-225-5324. Information can also be submitted regarding Cooke at tips.fbi.gov.

Cooke was last seen on January 10, 2002, when she went for a run in her parents' Georgetown neighborhood. Authorities believe she left her parents' home at approximately 9:30 a.m.

At the time of her disappearance, Cooke was 5 foot, 3 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blue/hazel eyes and blonde hair with highlights and/or lowlights. She has two heart-shaped cherries tattooed on her left foot near her pinky toe, multiple ear piercings and a navel piercing.

She was last seen wearing a gray running outfit, green sports bra, Asics running shoes and a yellow Walkman with sports-style headphones.

Cooke's case remains active and anyone with any information is urged to contact the numbers listed above. The FBI and WCSO have a combined $100,000 reward for information leading to Cooke.

On the 18th anniversary of her disappearance this past January, the Cold Case Unit released two sketches of persons of interest in Cooke's case. In 2019, a tarp-covered car on the back of a flatbed truck arrived in Georgetown and was delivered to Williamson County detectives. It is believed that the car could hold DNA clues about Cooke's disappearance.