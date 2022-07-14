Williamson County awaiting results on presumptive monkeypox case

The infected person reportedly contracted the virus after traveling outside the U.S.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County health officials announced Thursday that they are investigating a presumptive monkeypox case in the county.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District is currently awaiting results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the case. The infected resident is said to have contracted the disease while traveling outside the U.S.

The resident is isolated at home and has not had close contact with others nor did they require hospitalization.

Monkeypox is a rare virus characterized most notably by a blister- or pimple-like rash. It is spread through direct contact with scabs, rashes, body fluids or items that have been contaminated. The virus usually lasts around two to four weeks.

As of Thursday, Travis County has eight confirmed cases and nine presumptive cases, and the virus is now community spread.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands/palms, feet, chest or genitals. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely

The virus can be transmitted by person-to-person contact including:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact

Touching fabrics and objects that were used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected such as bedding, towels and other personal items

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta