Williamson County prepping for the worst of the winter storm on all fronts

"If you're on the road tomorrow, you're going to have a very high likelihood of sliding off the road," said Williamson County's director of emergency management.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Ice accumulation means preparation on all fronts, including emergency services, grocery stores and Central Texas communities.

"Last three days is crazy," said Manpasand Supermarket owner Mohsin Dauva. "People buying lots of groceries, eggs, water and a lot of things."

Manpasand Supermarket is in northwest Austin. Dauva said he has been preparing for the crowds for a week.

"Whatever we can make fresh, the breads and stuff, we keep making for the people," said Dauva.

After seeing multiple wrecks outside of his store on the 183A toll road, he emailed customers to stay home if possible, and even went a step further for 12 of his employees.

"I don't want to take any risks for my employees," said Dauva. "So we are just picking up them from the morning, and now we are going to drop them off for tonight so they feel safe," said Dauva.

On Tuesday, Travis County saw more than 70 wrecks, and so did Williamson County.

"If you're on the road tomorrow, you're going to have a very high likelihood of sliding off the road," said Williamson County Director of Emergency Management Michael Shoe.

Shoe said the biggest concern is keeping roads open for emergency transports as slip-and-fall calls increase. He said crews are laying deicer overnight and into Wednesday.

I just spoke with fire officials in Pflugerville/ North Austin.



I'm told all is well right now, but tonight and Wednesday, they are expecting pipes to burst and more wrecks.



They said it's not too late to turn off irrigation systems and wrap pipes. @KVUE — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) January 31, 2023

"We're concerned about the burst water pipes," said ESD2 Fire Department Assistant Chief Daniel Berger.

Berger said they have been in contact with apartment managements and homeowners in Pflugerville and North Austin warning them to wrap pipes so they don't burst. Berger said all hands are on deck, upping staff and equipment.

Everyone is preparing in their own way but have the same message.

"Please stay home the next couple of days," said Shoe.

"Stay home if you can," said Berger.

"Just enjoy this weather," said Dauva. "Stay home, you know, and safe."

