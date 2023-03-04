Williamson County partners with local districts to provide Narcan in schools

The medication will be stored in the same location as AEDs so that it can be easily found in an emergency situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County officials are distributing Narcan – a nasal opioid overdose reversal medication – at schools in Round Rock, Leander, Granger, Coupland and Thrall.

The medication will be stored in the same location as AEDs so that it can be easily found in an emergency situation.

"We are incredibly happy to partner with Round Rock ISD to co-locate Narcan in the AEDs within the Round Rock School District," said Amy Jarosek, clinical captain for the Williamson County EMS Community Health Paramedic program. "We appreciate our partnerships with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services and Round Rock Fire Department, who continue to make this effort possible."

The County said that the deployment of Narcan with AEDs began at Round Rock ISD high schools at the end of March, with the help of the Round Rock Fire Department's Crisis Response Unit.

"We are thankful for the partnership to increase access to this life-saving medication, as the safety of our students and staff is most important," said Brandy Hafner, Round Rock ISD's director of health services. "Our district's Narcan program is young but growing. We look forward to training our district staff to support emergencies and continuing to find opportunities to keep our students safe."

In addition to schools, Narcan will also be available at all Williamson County buildings, as well as City buildings in Leander, Taylor and Hutto.

The Williamson County EMS Community Health Paramedic program and Public Education program are also coordinating with other schools and government entities to make Narcan available to anyone in need.