Williamson County mourns sudden death of Pct. 3 Constable Kevin Stofle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County is mourning the sudden loss of Pct. 3 Constable Kevin Stofle, who died at the age of 62.

Williamson County made the announcement on Monday. Stofle served more than 33 years in law enforcement and was appointed to serve as Williamson County Constable in 2013.

“Kevin Stofle was one of the most honorable men I know. He was a man of integrity, truth, and character. He dedicated his life to serving others, which he did with courage and commitment. He was a role model for not only the deputies who served under him in the Pct. 3 Constable's Office, but those he taught or mentored along the way," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said.

Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time. The Pct. 3 Constable's Office will be closed this week in his honor.

"More than a dedicated public servant, Kevin Stofle was a loyal son, brother, husband, and father," Gravell added. "He was completely devoted to his family. The best way that we can honor the life of Kevin Stofle is to give his family time and space to grieve.”

The constable's office will be closed this week to honor his passing. Officials did not disclose Stofle's cause of death.