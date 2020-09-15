x
Williamson County

Williamson County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old

The teen was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.
Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County sheriff's deputies are looking for a 13-year-old boy last seen at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.

Xavier Demond Allen was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and carrying a camouflage backpack. He has a short haircut on the sides and back and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Allen or know where he might be, call 911.

