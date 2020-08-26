Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered teen

He was last seen in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Authorities are searching for a teen who is missing from a neighborhood near Georgetown.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Jordan SanMiguel, 15, has been missing since about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Authorities said he was last seen in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood located near Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue or black shirt.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.