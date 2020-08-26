x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Williamson County

Williamson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, endangered teen

He was last seen in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood.
Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Office
The sheriff's office is searching for a teen who has been missing since Tuesday.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Authorities are searching for a teen who is missing from a neighborhood near Georgetown.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Jordan SanMiguel, 15, has been missing since about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Authorities said he was last seen in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood located near Ronald Reagan Boulevard. 

He was last seen wearing a navy blue or black shirt.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

University of Texas responds after videos surface of apparent sorority group gathered without masks

Hurricane Laura evacuees turned away as Austin shelter runs out of room

Gov. Greg Abbott gives Hurricane Laura update as storm barrels down Texas-Louisiana coast