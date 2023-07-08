Williamson County officials searching for missing 88-year-old man

Hongxiang Wang was last seen on Sherbourne Street in Austin just after 1 a.m. Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 88-year-old man last seen in Austin early Monday morning.

Hongxiang Wang is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. He was last seen at 1:02 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, in the 12800 block of Sherbourne Street in Austin.

Wang is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multicolored plaid shirt and gray pajama-like pants.

If you have any information about Wang's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-864-8282.