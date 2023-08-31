Williamson County officials looking for missing 87-year-old man

BARTLETT, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is looking for an 87-year-old man last seen in Bartlett, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon.
Jerry Lester was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of FM 972 in Bartlett in a silver 2014 Toyota Sienna with the Texas license plate JYW8650.
Lester has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.
Lester is described as 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark shorts, black shoes and a white, red and green plaid long-sleeved shirt.
If you know anything about Lester's whereabouts, contact the WCSO at 512-864-8282.