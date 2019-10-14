WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Unincorporated areas of Williamson County are no longer under a burn ban.

County Judge Bill Gravell lifted the ban for incorporated areas of the county on Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.

The county advised that people should still be cautious with any outdoor burning activity and said any outdoor burning must be conducted under the state regulations found in Texas Administrative Code Section 30 TAC 111.219.

Prior to conducting control burns, the county said to take these steps:

1. Contact your local fire departments, as some may require a burn permit.

2. Contact Williamson County Communications and report your control burn. Call (512) 864-8282 and press 3, then 1. Williamson County Communications should be able to inform you of any burning restrictions that they have been made aware of and that may exist.

Williamson County's burn ban was issued on Aug. 6. Violations while it was under effect were punishable by a fine up to $500.

Last week, Travis County extended its burn ban through Nov. 6.

