Williamson County names Judith Ritchie interim election administrator

AUSTIN, Texas — Williamson County is set to have a new election admitstrator, and the county has tabbed a temporary replacement.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Judith Ritchie has been named the interim election administrator for Williamson County. Ritchie had previously served as the deputy elections administrator and has worked in Williamson County Elections Department for more than two years.

Ritchie was appointed by the Williamson County Election Commission at a Tuesday meeting.

Ritchie is slated to replace former administrator Chris Davis in an interim capacity, after his abrupt resignation from the post on Aug. 9. Davis had served in the role for the previous eight years.

It is unclear why Davis resigned from the position, but the Austin American-Statesman reports that the announcement came after the Commission discussed whether or not to accept his resignation or remove him from office.

The Election Commission are still searching for a replacement. It is unclear if Ritchie is under consideration for the full-time position.