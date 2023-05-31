Williamson County provides free fraud alert program for residents

The fastest-growing crimes in the country are property and mortgage fraud according to the FBI.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Clerk's Office wants to help people protect their homes and businesses from property fraud.

To help the clerk's office is offering a free property fraud alert program that would notify those who are subscribed if someone has submitted a document with their name on it to the county recording office.

“I’m extremely proud to be able to provide this free alert program for our residents, “ said County Clerk Nancy Rister. “The program makes it easy for our residents to protect their investments.”

Anyone who would like to sign up for the free alert service can click here. After signing up, you can choose how you would like to be notified. You will then be able to see the document or documents that were filed online or you can call the county clerk's office at 512-943-1515.

The county clerk's office also wants to warn people that if someone has a common name they may receive an alert that is in regards to another person with the same name. You are asked to call the county clerk's office to verify the status of the alert.