WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a fatal hit-and-run at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and County Road 239.

As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday, the roadway is closed. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

WCSO said the investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Deputies on scene assisting DPS with a fatal hit and run at Ronald Reagan and CR 239. Please avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/pt16zQTDak — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) August 30, 2020