Williamson County is getting a county fair and rodeo!

The Williamson County Commissioners Court has made an agreement with the Williamson County Fair Association to fund the county's first fair and rodeo for 2020.

The agreement also states that Williamson County will give the Williamson County Fair Association $100,000 for seeds. The association agrees to reimburse these funds within four years, but the Commissioners Court also has the ability to forgive all or a portion of the money.

The county fair states that its purpose is to encourage and promote agricultural education along with the history of the county, according to the agreement.

“Williamson County’s background is in agriculture, and we should have a county fair to celebrate that heritage and promote education,” said County Judge Bill Gravell. “Our youth are our greatest asset. This event will not only provide meaningful educational opportunities and experiences for them but also will provide scholarships for youth in Williamson County.”

President of the Williamson County Fair, Scott Heselmeyer, said that the county has never had a true county fair.

"We look forward to bringing Williamson County a true county fair where people can bring their families, experience agriculture hands-on, go to the carnival, see the rodeo, see pecan pies get judged and all the great things that you see associated with a county fair," he said.

While the soon-to-be fair and rodeo will be held in the Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor, Texas, in October, plans and live entertainment will be announced on a roll-out basis in late January.

