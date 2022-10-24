Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday

It's a four-day event with carnival rides, a rodeo and live music for people of all ages.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — From carnival rides to a rodeo and a petting zoo, the Williamson County Fair and Rodeo returns this week at the Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor.

All the fun kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with the YMCA Family Night, where families can get free gate admission that day. Children between 3 to 5 years old will get to test their skills at stick horse racing in the rodeo arena.

According to the Williamson County Fair and Rodeo website, this year's event will have a Selena tribute with Amanda Solis, who has spent several years recreating the iconic singer, Selena's look, moves and voice. There will also be a Paul Bunyan Show, where lumberjacks from across the world will compete.

Below is the schedule if you are looking for a day to check out the fun:

Wednesday, Oct. 26

4 p.m.: Gates, vendors and food trucks, and petting zoo opens

5 p.m.: DJ Daddy Ray on the Community Stage, the Beer and Wine Garden opens and carnival opens

5:30 p.m.: Registration for Stick Horse Race

6 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races

6:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

7 p.m.: TSTC Live Demo

8 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races

8:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

9 p.m.: Vendor booths close

10 p.m.: Gates close

Thursday, Oct. 27

4 p.m.: Gates, vendors and food trucks, and petting zoo opens

5 p.m.: Carnival opens

6 p.m.: All Hat No Cadillac and Swifty Swine Races

6:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

7 p.m.: The Corkyard opens

8 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races

8:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

9 p.m.: Live Music and Swifty Swine Races

10 p.m.: Vendor booths and gates close

Friday, Oct. 28

4 p.m.: Gates, vendors and food trucks, and petting zoo opens

5 p.m.: Carnival opens, the Corkyard opens, Swifty Swine Races and Marachi Los Toros

5:30 p.m.: Mutton Bustin registration

6 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races and Round Rock Ballet Folklorico

6:30 p.m.: Selena Tribute, the Paul Bunyan Show, and Mutton Busting Qualifer

7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races

7:30 p.m.: Rodeo Performance and Round Rock Ballet Folklorico

8 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races and Selena Tribute

8:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races and Yayo Castillo y Rumores

10 p.m.: Ram Hererra

11 p.m.: Vendor booth close and live music

12 a.m.: Gates close

Saturday, Oct. 29

9 a.m.: Sheep and goat show starts

10 a.m.: Gates, vendors and food trucks, petting zoo and Meet the Mustang Tent opens

11 a.m.: Live Music, Swifty Swine Races and the Corkyard opens

11:30 a.m.: Performing Arts Studio

12 p.m.: Carnival opens

12:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

1 p.m.: TSTC Live Demo and Swifty Swine Races

2:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

3 p.m.: Live Music and Swifty Swine Races

4 p.m.: High Strung Austin

5 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races

5:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show and Mutton Bustin Registration

6 p.m.: High Strung Austin

6:30 p.m.: Mutton Busting Qualifier

7 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races, Rodeo Pre-show and Slim and the Phat Tones

7:30 p.m.: Rodeo Performance

8:30 p.m.: The Paul Bunyan Show

9 p.m.: Swifty Swine Races and Mark Chesnutt

10 p.m.: Slim and the Phat Tones

11 p.m.: Vendor booths close

12 a.m.: Gates close

If you are planning on hitting up the rides at the carnival, you can purchase $30 wristbands between 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. After 10 p.m., you can purchase individual tickets for rides which are $1 a ticket. You will need between four to six tickets for the rides. On Saturday, you can purchase $30 wristbands between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can purchase individual tickets between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.

All the money from the fair will help benefit student scholarships.