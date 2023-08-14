Williamson County justices of the peace collecting donations for Parmer Lane Fire victims

The Parmer Lane Fire burned 37 acres in Cedar Park, destroying one apartment building and damaging several others.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County's justices of the peace, along with the Austin Disaster Relief Network, are collecting donations for residents impacted by local wildfires, including the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park.

The Parmer Lane Fire burned 37 acres in the area of Parmer Lane and Whitestone Boulevard, destroying one apartment building and damaging several others at the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex.

Now Williamson County residents who would like to help those impacted can drop off new socks and undergarments for children and adults at any of the offices of the justices of the peace. Donations will be collected through Friday.

Below are the addresses and hours for each justice of the peace's office:

Judge KT Musselman, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

1801 E Old Settlers Blvd., Suite 100, Round Rock, TX, 78664

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Judge Angela Williams, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

350 Discovery Blvd., Suite 204, Cedar Park, TX, 78613

Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m and Friday 8 a.m. to Noon

Judge Evelyn McLean, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

100 Wilco Way, Georgetown, TX, 78626

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Judge Redden, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

211 W. Sixth Street, Taylor, TX, 76574

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

