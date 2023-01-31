Williamson County issues disaster declaration due to winter weather

“We have seen in the past how an ice storm can linger and cause disruption and damage to people’s lives," said County Judge Bill Gravell.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration as the area experiences icing due to freezing rain, with more expected overnight into Wednesday.

The disaster declaration activates the recovery and rehabilitation aspects of the Williamson County Emergency Management Plan and allows the County to take all legal actions necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of county residents, Williamson County said in a release.

To view the declaration, click visit the Williamson County website.

“We have seen in the past how an ice storm can linger and cause disruption and damage to people’s lives, so we want to be sure that we have all the resources necessary to assist if needed,” said County Judge Bill Gravell.

Texans are encouraged to report property damage due to the storm at the TDEM website.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of the Central Texas KVUE viewing area until 6 a.m. on Thursday, with freezing rain accumulations of a quarter-inch to a half-inch possible, with isolated spots as high as three-quarters of an inch.

The icing could create widespread travel issues on Wednesday and could cause sporadic power outages.

Head to the KVUE Weather page for the latest updates on the forecast and conditions.