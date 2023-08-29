Williamson County deputies union calls out commissioners over staffing

County Judge Bill Gravell claims he was unaware of any staffing issues within the department and said he thought the court has been generous with the department.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Deputies Association (WCDA) says its deputies aren't getting sufficient support from the commissioner's court.

On Tuesday morning, the union held a press conference detailing what it says is a lack of support from the Republican members of the court. The association claims one commissioner is giving them the support they need, but that it's not enough.

The deputies union says it's continually struggling with staffing and funding issues.

"We need help," said WCDA President Charles Duval. “Years and years of neglect by the commissioner's court has put us in a position of 445 deputies below the national average. This neglect makes our community and the deputies less safe.”

County Judge Bill Gravell claims he was unaware of any staffing issues within the department and said he thought the court has been generous with the department.

"I didn't vote to add additional because the data didn't support it, and I certainly thought the $8.743 million increase in budget this year was an incredibly kind gesture by a court," he said. "And if this Republican court is so horrible then why has the sheriff's office received the greatest amount of resources in the last three years than in the history of the sheriff's office?"

If the deputies don't get help, they say they'll ask the state for more officers.

"Everybody relies on my swift water, my SWAT, my crisis intervention, my dive recovery team, my crime scene," said Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason. "Right now, Georgetown is one of our largest cities. Right now, 80% of my crime scene goes there because we’re covering it."