WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County corrections officers are getting a raise. The county’s commissioners court approved a request to increase the Corrections Bureau’s pay chart Tuesday.

This comes as the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is working to fill 49 vacant positions at the jail. Corrections officers are currently working mandatory overtime.

The raises will increase starting pay for entry-level officers by 17%. An entry-level salary will now be $40,925.53, compared to the current starting pay of $34,767.80.

Salary increases over time are also going up. Employees moving from one to two years and two to three years of service will see a 5% increase to their pre-existing raise.

Employees moving to their fourth and fifth years will see a 4% raise, and officers moving to their sixth and seventh years will see a 3% raise. For workers going into their eighth, ninth and tenth years at the Corrections Bureau, the pay increase is changing to 2%. The pay chart will increase by 1% after that.

To pay for the increases, the County is using approximately $760,250 from this year’s budget. Next fiscal year, the raises will cost approximately $2.7 million.

"I want to thank the Commissioners Court for taking this action to help solve our urgent concern of employment and retention in the jail," Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason said. "This increase will make us competitive in the region. We also have asked for compensation adjustments within the Law Enforcement Bureau that will be reviewed during the regular budget process."

The approved request from the sheriff’s office puts corrections officer pay in the county 2% above the median salary at comparable agencies.

"Williamson County supports our corrections officers and our deputies," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. "We took action Tuesday to stand with law enforcement."