Williamson County judge says free testing coming soon as COVID-19 cases increase

County leaders said they're working to establish walk-up test sites that will start on July 6.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell gave an update on the county's COVID-19 response and new testing sites during a press conference on June 30. The judge said there will be free coronavirus testing sites from July 6 to July 10.

Judge Gravell said the testing will be available to both those asymptomatic and symptomatic. No appointments will be required and it will be held as walk-up testing.

The following are the dates and locations for the free testing:

July 6, Hutto Middle School, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 7, Jarell Middle School, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 8, Jarell Middle School, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 9, Liberty Hill Middle School, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 10, Liberty Hill Middle School, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing will be conducted by the National Guard, according to Judge Gravell.

On June 29, Williamson County reported a 294% increase in new daily COVID-19 cases for the past two weeks while testing has only increased by 18%.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been a total of 2,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county with more than 1,100 cases still active. More than 860 people have recovered from the virus so far, and at least 82 are still hospitalized. Officials confirmed there have been 37 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

