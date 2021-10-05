Williamson County appoints new Pct. 3 Constable Matthew Lindemann

Previous Constable Kevin Stofle died suddenly last month.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Following the sudden death of Pct. 3 Constable Kevin Stofle last month, Williamson County has appointed his replacement – Matthew Lindemann.

Lindemann began his career in law enforcement as a corrections officer, then as a patrol deputy, for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He then joined the Texas DPS in 1990 as a state trooper. He retired from the DPS in 2018 as a lieutenant in the Texas Ranger Division. Most recently, Lindemann was a sergeant investigator with the Williamson County District Attorney's Office.

“Matt Lindemann has served the State of Texas very honorably with more than 36 years in law enforcement. He is a highly principled and respected law enforcement officer with extensive experience and training who will provide excellent leadership to the Pct. 3 Constable’s Office,” said County Judge Bill Gravell.

“Matthew Lindemann is known to be a man of integrity and high ethical standards, as well as a great leader and someone easy to get along with,” added Pct. 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey. “Kevin Stofle leaves behind big shoes to fill, but I can think of no one better than Matt Lindemann to continue the good work the Pct. 3 Constable’s Office is doing.”

Lindemann was sworn into office this week during the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting.

“I look forward to this job,” said Constable Lindemann. “I have worn several badges over my 36 years, and I am proud of them all and will be proud to wear this one. I am excited to be working with the Pct. 3 Constable’s staff to continue their work supporting Justice of the Peace McLean, the Commissioners Court and the residents of Williamson County.”