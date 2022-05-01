Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter takes in 41 dogs from one location

The shelter is asking for the community's help as it struggles to make space for the rescued dogs.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) needs the community's help after rescuing dozens of dogs from a single location.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that, on Thursday, its Animal Control Unit seized the 41 dogs from a private residence in Liberty Hill that was involved with a possible animal cruelty situation. The dogs were safely impounded, with the assistance of their owner, and transported to the WCRAS.

The shelter said the new dogs stretch its "already limited resources to the brink" and it needs immediate assistance from the community.

WCRAS said the biggest need is kennel space. Staff said getting a medium or large adult dog adopted would make room for another dog to take that animal's space in a kennel. WCRAS said fostering over spring break would serve the same purpose.

WE NEED YOUR HELP - As many as 50 dogs are expected from a single location. We've received 21 so far, and more are on their way. We had 150 dogs already in our care, and we MUST make space. The dogs we've just received cannot be adopted or fostered yet, but you can help by fostering one of the dogs already in our care. Fill out our Foster Application, then go to the shelter as soon as you can once we're open to choose a dog. https://forms.wilco.org/Forms/as_foster_app Posted by Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Anyone who is able to adopt or foster can preview the available dogs at wilcopets.org. Adopters are then encouraged to schedule an appointment by emailing adoption@wilco.org. First-time fosters can make their visit to WCRAS quicker by filling out the foster application form, then coming to the shelter to pick out a dog. WCRAS staff will assist in selecting dogs that will suit the foster family's needs.

WCRAS said the community can also help by donating to its medical fund, known as Jane's Fund, by clicking the yellow "donate" button on wilcopets.org, then selecting the medical fund. The shelter is also taking donations of paper lunch bags, blankets and towels and Science Diet dog kibble. Donations may be dropped off at the shelter's services center, located at 1855 Southeast Inner Loop.

The WCSO said the seizure of the dogs was a multi-agency response and the animals were safely impounded without incident. The case is still under investigation.

