Williamson County commissioners drop 'Live PD' lawsuit against Sheriff Robert Chody

The lawsuit was filed in May.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County commissioners have dropped their lawsuit against Sheriff Robert Chody.

The lawsuit was over a contract Sheriff Chody made with the "Live PD" reality TV show. Commissioners said the contract was agreed to without permission from the Williamson County commissioners.

Chody was indicted in September on charges of tampering with evidence in connection to the destruction of footage from "Live PD" that showed the death of Javier Ambler in March 2019.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the commissioners unanimously agreed to drop the lawsuit "on advice of the county’s lawyers and because Chody had agreed to comply with a cease-and-desist order that keeps him from signing another contract with the television show."

Texas state Rep. James Talarico has filed a bill to ban police contracts with reality TV shows.

Chody lost his re-election bid earlier this month against former Williamson County assistant chief deputy Mike Gleason. Gleason will serve as the new sheriff in January.