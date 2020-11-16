Williamson County 'most wanted' resident captured after fleeing to Mexico

Felix Flores, 62, was arrested by Mexican authorities and deported back to the United States, closing a four-year fugitive investigation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County resident has been captured after he fled to Mexico during a four-year fugitive investigation.

Felix Flores, 62, was sought for an aggravated assault incident with a deadly weapon and a Texas parole violation. The parole he reportedly violated stemmed from an original charge of carrying a prohibited weapon.

The assault charge stems from an incident that happened on April 21, 2016, in the 1200 block of Lexington St. in Taylor, Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, Flores allegedly stabbed a woman more than 10 times in her chest and forearm that day. The woman survived the alleged assault.

On April 22, 2016, the Taylor Police Department got an arrest warrant for Flores, but learned when executing the warrant that he may have fled to South Texas.

Four days later, on April 26, 2016, Flores was featured on "Marshal's Most Wanted." The appearance generated a tip that Flores had fled to Mexico, according to the DOJ.

Four years later, on Nov. 13, 2020, Flores was arrested by Mexican authorities and deported back to the U.S. He is being held at the Harris County Jail in Houston while awaiting extradition to Williamson County.