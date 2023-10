When crews arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed.

TAYLOR, Texas — Crews with the Taylor Fire Department are responding to a house fire on Prather Street.

Taylor Fire said when crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the 1700 block of Prather Street, the home was fully engulfed and firefighters began defensive fire operations.

One person was inside the home, but they were able to get out without being injured.

No additional information is available at this time.